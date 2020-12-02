Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Ciena (CIEN) and Qualcomm (QCOM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ciena (CIEN) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Ciena (CIEN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Hold rating on Ciena today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.35.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $150.28, close to its 52-week high of $153.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.47.

