Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cerner (CERN), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and OneSpan (OSPN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cerner (CERN), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and OneSpan (OSPN).

Cerner (CERN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Cerner yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 61.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cerner with a $82.40 average price target, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released today, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 71.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Hold with an average price target of $28.20.

OneSpan (OSPN)

In a report issued on May 4, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on OneSpan. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Tenable Holdings, and Cloudflare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneSpan is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.33.

