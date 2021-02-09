Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cerence (CRNC), NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and Blackbaud (BLKB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cerence (CRNC), NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and Blackbaud (BLKB).

Cerence (CRNC)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Cerence today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.76, close to its 52-week high of $131.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 76.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Cerence has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.78, implying a -12.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 81.8% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NortonLifeLock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.75, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 79.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Manhattan Associates, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackbaud is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00, which is a -11.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

