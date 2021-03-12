Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Ceragon Networks (CRNT) and T Mobile US (TMUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ceragon Networks (CRNT) and T Mobile US (TMUS).

Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

Ceragon Networks received a Hold rating from Needham analyst Alex Henderson today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceragon Networks with a $6.50 average price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.99, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $156.00, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

