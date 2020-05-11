Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: CarGurus (CARG), Datadog (DDOG) and PowerFleet (PWFL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CarGurus (CARG), Datadog (DDOG) and PowerFleet (PWFL).

CarGurus (CARG)

Benchmark Co. analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus on May 8 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurnos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Kurnos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group, Internap, and NCR.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarGurus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.29, a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Datadog today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 71.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $46.90 average price target.

PowerFleet (PWFL)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Cars, and NIC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PowerFleet with a $8.92 average price target.

