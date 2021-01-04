Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: C3ai (AI) and DoorDash (DASH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on C3ai (AI) and DoorDash (DASH).

C3ai (AI)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage with a Buy rating on C3ai today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 76.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for C3ai with a $158.33 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DoorDash (DASH)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein initiated coverage with a Hold rating on DoorDash today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.75, close to its 52-week low of $135.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 75.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DoorDash with a $162.86 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.