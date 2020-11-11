Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Coherent (COHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Coherent (COHR).

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.43, close to its 52-week high of $64.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $66.25 average price target.

Coherent (COHR)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Coherent. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $160.00, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold.

