Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Twilio (TWLO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Twilio (TWLO).

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.88, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Twilio. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $435.29, close to its 52-week high of $441.19.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 79.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $442.69.

