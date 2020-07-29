Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Boeing (BA) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boeing (BA) and ams AG (AUKUF).

Boeing (BA)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Hold rating on Boeing today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Maxar Technologies.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $186.69, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Buy rating on ams AG today and set a price target of CHF21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Tower Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.80, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF30.00 price target.

