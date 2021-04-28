Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Baidu (BIDU), CoStar Group (CSGP) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Baidu (BIDU), CoStar Group (CSGP) and Enphase Energy (ENPH).

Baidu (BIDU)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baidu, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $216.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $349.87 average price target, implying a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CoStar Group today and set a price target of $1100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $936.80, close to its 52-week high of $952.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CoStar Group with a $1039.50 average price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.50.

