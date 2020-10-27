Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Audiocodes (AUDC) and Xilinx (XLNX)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Audiocodes (AUDC) and Xilinx (XLNX).
Audiocodes (AUDC)
Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on Audiocodes today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.
Audiocodes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.80.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Xilinx (XLNX)
Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.54, close to its 52-week high of $123.78.
According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 73.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.54, a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on XLNX: