Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: AT&T (T), Marvell (MRVL) and Model N (MODN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AT&T (T), Marvell (MRVL) and Model N (MODN).

AT&T (T)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AT&T. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.38.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Marvell, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.75, close to its 52-week high of $43.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $44.73 average price target, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Model N yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 76.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.75.

