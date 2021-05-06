Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: ASM International (OtherASMIY), Infineon (OtherIFNNY) and Qorvo (QRVO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ASM International (ASMIY), Infineon (IFNNY) and Qorvo (QRVO).

ASM International (ASMIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Peter Olofsen downgraded ASM International to Hold on May 4 and set a price target of EUR270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $305.69, close to its 52-week high of $323.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 76.1% success rate. Olofsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon, and ams AG.

ASM International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $360.15.

Infineon (IFNNY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Hold rating on Infineon on May 4 and set a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon is a Hold with an average price target of $37.22.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Qorvo yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $205.60 average price target, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

