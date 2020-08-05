Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Arista Networks (ANET), Avalara (AVLR) and Coherent (COHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Arista Networks (ANET), Avalara (AVLR) and Coherent (COHR).

Arista Networks (ANET)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $263.99, close to its 52-week high of $267.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 76.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $213.11, representing a -17.8% downside. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released today, Brett Huff from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Avalara, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.57, close to its 52-week high of $144.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 86.1% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.45.

Coherent (COHR)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Coherent today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.40, a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Longbow Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $165.00 price target.

