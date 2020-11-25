Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Apple (AAPL) and Descartes (DSGX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL) and Descartes (DSGX).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.94, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Descartes (DSGX)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Nick Agostino maintained a Hold rating on Descartes today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.01, close to its 52-week high of $63.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Agostino is ranked #368 out of 7117 analysts.

Descartes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.