Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Apple (AAPL) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Apple (AAPL)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Hold rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.72, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and TELUS International (CDA).

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.46, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.00, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7276 out of 7474 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.65, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

