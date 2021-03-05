Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Amphenol (APH), Bombardier (OtherBDRBF) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amphenol (APH), Bombardier (BDRBF) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS).

Amphenol (APH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol today and set a price target of $65.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphenol is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.50.

Bombardier (BDRBF)

Bombardier received a Buy rating from BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 80.5% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

Bombardier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.52.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Senseonics Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $2.07, implying a -19.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

