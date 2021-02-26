Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Altair Engineering (ALTR) and DraftKings (DKNG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Altair Engineering (ALTR) and DraftKings (DKNG).

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Altair Engineering, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.42, close to its 52-week high of $68.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altair Engineering is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.00.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.85, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $65.00 average price target, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

