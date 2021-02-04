Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and TomTom (OtherTMOAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and TomTom (TMOAF).

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Levine CFA from Pivotal Research maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2750.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2058.88.

CFA has an average return of 30.9% when recommending Alphabet Class A.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #255 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2305.15, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2056.00 price target.

TomTom (TMOAF)

In a report issued on February 2, Peter Olofsen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TomTom, with a price target of EUR9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.40, close to its 52-week high of $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is ranked #815 out of 7271 analysts.

TomTom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.43.

