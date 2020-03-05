Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Allscripts (MDRX), Guidewire (GWRE) and Splunk (SPLK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allscripts (MDRX), Guidewire (GWRE) and Splunk (SPLK).

Allscripts (MDRX)

In a report released today, Sandy Draper from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Allscripts, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.65, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Veeva Systems, and Inovalon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.07, representing a 33.9% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Guidewire (GWRE)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Guidewire today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.00.

Splunk (SPLK)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $179.88 average price target, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

