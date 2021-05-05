Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Akamai (AKAM), Global Payments (GPN) and Infinera (INFN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akamai (AKAM), Global Payments (GPN) and Infinera (INFN).

Akamai (AKAM)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Buy rating on Akamai yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akamai is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.36, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Global Payments (GPN)

Raymond James analyst John Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Global Payments yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $205.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 74.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $230.76, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Infinera (INFN)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Infinera yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Hold with an average price target of $10.10, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

