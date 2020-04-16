Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Akamai (AKAM), ASML Holding (ASML) and Autodesk (ADSK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akamai (AKAM), ASML Holding (ASML) and Autodesk (ADSK).

Akamai (AKAM)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Akamai yesterday and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akamai is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.24, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

ASML Holding (ASML)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on ASML Holding yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $289.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASML Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $312.50, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $170.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $204.21 average price target, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

