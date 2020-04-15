Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Akamai (AKAM) and RingCentral (RNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Akamai (AKAM) and RingCentral (RNG).

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Gregory McNiff from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Akamai, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $100.50, close to its 52-week high of $103.34.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiff is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. McNiff covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Altice Usa, and Comcast.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.35, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $222.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CommScope Holding, and Lumentum Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $244.00, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, FBN Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

