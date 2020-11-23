Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Ribbon Communications (RBBN).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Himax Technologies, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $90.50 average price target.

Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Ribbon Communications today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.88, close to its 52-week high of $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ribbon Communications with a $7.50 average price target.

