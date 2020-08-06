Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), GoDaddy (GDDY) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), GoDaddy (GDDY) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC).

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Energy Industries today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.47, close to its 52-week high of $79.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Malik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Malik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Lam Research.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 82.6% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $89.92 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Nuance Communications, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.86, which is a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

