Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Advanced Energy (AEIS), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Flex (FLEX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Advanced Energy (AEIS), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Flex (FLEX).

Advanced Energy (AEIS)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.83, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.55, close to its 52-week low of $38.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 74.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bottomline Technologies with a $51.58 average price target, a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Flex (FLEX)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Flex today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

Flex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

