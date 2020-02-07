Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Teradata (TDC) and Pinterest (PINS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Teradata (TDC) and Pinterest (PINS).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.11, close to its 52-week high of $62.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $65.78 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Teradata (TDC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Derrick Wood maintained a Hold rating on Teradata today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.17, close to its 52-week low of $23.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 75.3% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Atlassian.

Teradata has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.41, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (PINS)

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Forte is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 52.7% success rate. Forte covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Qurate Retail Group, Livexlive Media, and iMedia Brands.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

