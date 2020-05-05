Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Acacia Communications (ACIA), Iteris (ITI) and Twilio (TWLO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Acacia Communications (ACIA), Iteris (ITI) and Twilio (TWLO).

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Acacia Communications today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.94, close to its 52-week high of $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Luna Innovations.

Acacia Communications has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.00, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Iteris (ITI)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Iteris, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Tuesday Morning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iteris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75, a 135.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Twilio today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.31, implying a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $110.00 price target.

