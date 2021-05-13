Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: 8X8 (EGHT), International Business Machines (IBM) and Intuit (INTU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 8X8 (EGHT), International Business Machines (IBM) and Intuit (INTU).

8X8 (EGHT)

Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine maintained a Buy rating on 8X8 yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Levine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Levine covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Liveperson, and Avalara.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.11, implying a 55.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International Business Machines (IBM)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rackspace Technology, and Dell Technologies.

International Business Machines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.43.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report released yesterday, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Intuit, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $399.89, close to its 52-week high of $423.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 80.6% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Cognyte Software, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $460.00 average price target, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $441.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.