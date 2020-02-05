Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: 8X8 (EGHT) and Anterix (ATEX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 8X8 (EGHT) and Anterix (ATEX).

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on 8X8, with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.08, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anterix (ATEX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Anterix, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anterix with a $55.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.