Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Wesco International (WCC) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (OtherANDHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wesco International (WCC) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF).

Wesco International (WCC)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $53.30 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

