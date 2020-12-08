Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Waste Management (WM) and Discovery (DISCA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Waste Management (WM) and Discovery (DISCA).

Waste Management (WM)

In a report released yesterday, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 72.3% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, GFL Environmental, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.00.

Discovery (DISCA)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on Discovery yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 88.9% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Charter Communications, and Warner Music Group.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.60, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

