Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Waste Connections (WCN) and MTY Food Group (OtherMTYFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Waste Connections (WCN) and MTY Food Group (MTYFF).

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report issued on October 8, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.76, close to its 52-week high of $105.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Connections is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.00, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $108.00 price target.

MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group on October 9 and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #5900 out of 7010 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MTY Food Group with a $26.30 average price target, which is a -12.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

