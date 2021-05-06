Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Liquidity Services (LQDT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Liquidity Services (LQDT).

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $56.29 average price target, representing a 39.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, MoffettNathanson also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Liquidity Services (LQDT)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Liquidity Services today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 58.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Ritchie Bros.

Liquidity Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

