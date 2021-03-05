Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Calyxt (CLXT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Calyxt (CLXT).

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.88, close to its 52-week high of $72.45.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 71.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Hold with an average price target of $47.94, which is a -32.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Calyxt (CLXT)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.93.

Burleson has an average return of 96.6% when recommending Calyxt.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #111 out of 7336 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Calyxt with a $12.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.