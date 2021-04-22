Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Vail Resorts (MTN) and ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vail Resorts (MTN) and ManpowerGroup (MAN).

Vail Resorts (MTN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Vail Resorts today and set a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $319.93, close to its 52-week high of $333.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $317.75.

ManpowerGroup (MAN)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on ManpowerGroup, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 71.5% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManpowerGroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.67, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

