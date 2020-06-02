Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: United Parcel (UPS) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on United Parcel (UPS) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL).
United Parcel (UPS)
In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.17.
According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $97.27 average price target.
Cracker Barrel (CBRL)
Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Cracker Barrel today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.03.
According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 90.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Jack In The Box.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cracker Barrel with a $102.33 average price target, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.
