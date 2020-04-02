Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: UniFirst (UNF) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on UniFirst (UNF) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP).
UniFirst (UNF)
J.P. Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Hold rating on UniFirst today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.74.
According to TipRanks.com, Steinerman is ranked #372 out of 6244 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniFirst with a $190.00 average price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.75, close to its 52-week low of $71.33.
According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.
Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.50, a 60.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.