Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Trade Desk (TTD), Stericycle (SRCL) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trade Desk (TTD), Stericycle (SRCL) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST).

Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $647.30, close to its 52-week high of $675.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.1% and a 78.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $544.55 average price target, representing a -16.4% downside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Stericycle (SRCL)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stericycle is a Hold with an average price target of $68.17, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrols Restaurant Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

