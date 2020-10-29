Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Noodles & Co (NDLS) and Ebay (EBAY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Noodles & Co (NDLS) and Ebay (EBAY).

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.28, close to its 52-week high of $76.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.35, implying a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Noodles & Co (NDLS)

In a report released today, Nicole Miller Regan from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Noodles & Co, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Del Taco Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noodles & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.48.

Champion has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Ebay.

According to TipRanks.com, Champion is ranked #1246 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.25, which is a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

