Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: TC Energy (TRP) and MTY Food Group (OtherMTYFF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TC Energy (TRP) and MTY Food Group (MTYFF).

TC Energy (TRP)

In a report released today, Patrick Kenny from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy, with a price target of C$73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.96.

Kenny has an average return of 23.7% when recommending TC Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Kenny is ranked #1904 out of 6515 analysts.

TC Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.31, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

In a report released today, Derek Lessard from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.47, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lessard is ranked #4811 out of 6515 analysts.

MTY Food Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.68, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

