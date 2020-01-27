Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Comcast (CMCSA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Comcast (CMCSA).

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Airlines on January 24 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Ryanair Holdings, and JetBlue Airways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southwest Airlines with a $57.88 average price target, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Vertical Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant maintained a Buy rating on Comcast on January 24 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Jayant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Jayant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $51.44 average price target, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

