Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Scientific Games (SGMS) and Yum! Brands (YUM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Scientific Games (SGMS) and Yum! Brands (YUM).

Scientific Games (SGMS)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Brad Boyer maintained a Buy rating on Scientific Games on March 19 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.76, close to its 52-week high of $48.22.

Boyer has an average return of 312.6% when recommending Scientific Games.

According to TipRanks.com, Boyer is ranked #693 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scientific Games is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.17, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on March 4, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.26, close to its 52-week high of $110.66.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 74.1% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $111.38, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

