Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Resideo Technologies (REZI) and Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Resideo Technologies (REZI) and Wyndham Destinations (WYND).

Resideo Technologies (REZI)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Resideo Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resideo Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.33, representing a 49.9% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Imperial Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.2% and a 33.5% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Destinations with a $43.42 average price target, an 81.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

