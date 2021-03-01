Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Pra Group (PRAA), Service International (SCI) and Altice Usa (ATUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Pra Group (PRAA), Service International (SCI) and Altice Usa (ATUS).

Pra Group (PRAA)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Pra Group. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pra Group.

Service International (SCI)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Service International. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Service International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.43.

