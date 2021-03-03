Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Planet Fitness (PLNT), TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and Maximus (MMS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Planet Fitness (PLNT), TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and Maximus (MMS).

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Planet Fitness, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.57, close to its 52-week high of $90.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 81.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Fox Factory Holding, and Aaron’s Company.

Planet Fitness has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.91, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.55, close to its 52-week high of $95.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 81.2% and a 83.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTEC Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.20.

Maximus (MMS)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Maximus, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.69, close to its 52-week high of $84.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maximus with a $87.50 average price target.

