Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Penn National Gaming (PENN), BrightView Holdings (BV) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Penn National Gaming (PENN), BrightView Holdings (BV) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming on May 7 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penn National Gaming with a $21.50 average price target, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

BrightView Holdings (BV)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on BrightView Holdings on May 7 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BrightView Holdings with a $15.00 average price target, implying a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report issued on May 7, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Beacon Roofing Supply, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 47.4% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beacon Roofing Supply is a Hold with an average price target of $21.39.

