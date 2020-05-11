Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Pembina Pipeline (PBA), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Pembina Pipeline (PBA), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Rattler Midstream (RTLR).

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released today, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pembina Pipeline is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.23, implying a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.73, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

In a report released today, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 60.5% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Rattler Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75, a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

