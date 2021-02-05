Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Peloton Interactive (PTON), Maximus (MMS) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Peloton Interactive (PTON), Maximus (MMS) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI).

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.53, close to its 52-week high of $171.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $158.65, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Maximus (MMS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on Maximus yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.81, equals to its 52-week high of $80.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maximus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.00.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.44.

Moldow has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1029 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.75, which is a 55.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.