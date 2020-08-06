Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: PBF Logistics (PBFX), Propetro Holding (PUMP) and FedEx (FDX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on PBF Logistics (PBFX), Propetro Holding (PUMP) and FedEx (FDX).

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on PBF Logistics, with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

PBF Logistics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50, which is a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Propetro Holding (PUMP)

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Lundberg from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 45.6% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Baker Hughes Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Propetro Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.28, which is a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

FedEx (FDX)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on FedEx today and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.87, close to its 52-week high of $176.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

FedEx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.35.

